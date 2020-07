Ukraine is set to become Europe’s next regulated market. The managing partner of Ukrainian law firm Eterna Law, Andrey Astapov, outlines his country’s road to legalisation.

It is commonly known that almost all gambling has been prohibited in Ukraine since 2009, except for lotteries operating under the applicable Act of 2012. There are currently three licensed operators in the market who organise and conduct lotteries.

The consequence of the regulation was that slots providers, both online and [...]