The government of Rwanda has outlined plans to re-regulate the country’s gambling market.

The proposed changes will see a new national gambling regulator assume oversight of the industry and manage the process of relicensing existing operators, while strengthening the market to attract new licensees.

Rwanda’s new gambling policy is in response to the recent rapid growth of the industry, which the government says has highlighted several regulatory shortcomings and social issues that require urgent action.

