Lawmakers in Massachusetts are making another attempt to legalise sports betting with a new bill introduced Friday.

The proposed legislation would allow the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to issue three types of operator license; Category 1 licenses for in-person and remote sports betting, Category 2 licenses for in-person sports wagering at a racetrack, and Category 3 licenses for remote-wagering only.

Operators would be allowed to offer bets on professional and collegiate sports and athletic events, motor racing, eSports, [...]