Indiana Representative Alan Morrison has introduced new legislation to regulate iGaming in the state.

Set for its first reading later today, HB1406 would allow all 13 Indiana riverboats and racinos to apply for an interactive gaming licence to offer casino style games over the internet.

It imposes an adjusted gross receipts (AGR) tax of 18 per cent on iGaming, with 5/6th of the Interactive Gaming Tax revenue to be distributed to the state General Fund, and the [...]