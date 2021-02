Governor Charles Baker of Massachusetts has once again filed legislation to regulate retail and online sports betting in the commonwealth.

Baker’s proposal would allow Massachusetts’ existing Category 1 and Category 2 gaming licensees to offer in-person retail sports betting, as well as online sports betting, either on their own or in partnership with online gaming operators.

It would also allow online sports betting operations that are not affiliated with a casino.

“I filed legislation in January 2019 to [...]