Ireland’s Labour Party has published draft legislation to “end the link between entertainment and betting” by banning all gambling advertising.

The proposed legislation is in response to anecdotal evidence from the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, which indicates a rise in gambling disorder referrals since lockdowns were imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Labour spokesperson on Sport Senator Mark Wall, Ireland had the 7th highest gambling spend in the world at €9.8 billion in [...]