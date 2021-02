Lawmakers in Massachusetts have introduced a number of bills to regulate sports betting.

Senator Adam Gomez introduced a bill Friday to authorise and regulate sports betting under two license categories.

SD2237 would allow in-person and online sports betting through a licensed gaming establishment under a Category 1 license, with Category 2 licenses allowing online sports betting with an operator licensed to offer sports wagering in at least two other US jurisdictions.

These qualified gaming entities, which also include [...]