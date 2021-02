Texas State Representative Dan Huberty has introduced legislation to legalise and regulate sports betting.

The proposal would allow in-person and online sports betting under the supervision of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, with interactive operator licenses available to US-based sports teams or their designees, Class 1 racetracks or Greyhound racetracks.

Only one license would be available to each sports entity for the operation of a single sports betting brand, and includes the option to assign [...]