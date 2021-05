Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has signed legislation to enable the launch of online and land-based sports betting.

The bill signed Tuesday would allow sports betting at the state’s video lottery terminal (VLT) facilities with more than 1,000 VLTs, as well as NFL, MLB, NHL, MBA and MLS franchises with stadiums in the state, under A1 licenses.

VLT facilities with fewer than 1,000 terminals and horseracing licensees would be eligible to apply for A2 licenses, with B1 and [...]