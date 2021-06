Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed legislation setting license fees and tax rates for sports betting operations in the state.

The Act sets the initial non-refundable application fee for a sports wagering license at $250,000 alongside a fee of $500,000 for a five-year license, with all fees deposited into the Sports Wagering Enforcement Fund.

Sports betting platform providers will be subject to a non-refundable application fee of $100,000 and a five-year permit fee of $250,000, while [...]