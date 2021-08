Germany’s most populous state plans to award a limited number of online casino licenses to European operators through a competitive tender process, allowing them to offer a broad range of games.

North Rhine-Westphalia, with a population of more than 17.9m inhabitants, aims to award up to five online casino licenses that would allow holders to provide house-banked games such as roulette or blackjack via the internet, as well as live dealer versions of house banked games.

Live [...]