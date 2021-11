The US House of Representatives’ subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security will consider legislation to prohibit betting on greyhound racing.

The proposed legislation would amend the Wire Act to clarify that gambling on commercial greyhound racing and field coursing using wire communication technology is prohibited.

The bill notes that greyhounds have existed for thousands of years as the only dogs named in the bible, and that racing exposes them to serious injuries and the risk of [...]