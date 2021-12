Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the state’s sports betting legislation into law.

The approval legalises and regulates sports betting online and at land-based sportsbooks, via self-service betting kiosks, and through the state lottery, and introduces an exclusion list to protect vulnerable gamblers.

An initial 25 Type A licenses will be available for online betting, 40 Type B licenses for sports gaming facilities, and 20 Type C licenses for self-service betting kiosks in licensed liquor establishments

License issuance [...]