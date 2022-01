Two bills have been introduced this week in the Indiana House of Representatives to legalize and regulate online gaming.

The proposals would allow the state’s licensed riverboat operators and racetrack gambling permit holders to offer online casino games to players over the age of 21 who are physically present in the state.

Representative Alan Morrison introduced HB1337 on Tuesday (January 11) alongside HB1356 by Representatives Doug Gutwein and Ethan Manning, with both authorizing interactive gambling as of [...]