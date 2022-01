Newly proposed legislation in Hawaii aims to establish a sports betting program in the state as well as a members-only casino in Waikiki and a state lottery.

The casino proposal would allow one stand-alone casino to operate in Waikiki under a ten-year license, with admission reserved for hotel guests on Oahu Island who are over the age of 21, subject to a $20 per day admission fee.

The proposed legislation cites the limited availability of night-time entertainment [...]