The Oregon legislature will hold a public hearing today to consider a proposal to outlaw betting on greyhound races.

The proposal by Senator Peter Courtney would prohibit betting on greyhound races, regardless of the state or country in which the race takes place, with unlawful greyhound betting classified as a Class A misdemeanour punishable by up to 364 days imprisonment and/or a fine of $6,250.

Facilitating illegal greyhound betting would be a Class C felony punishable by [...]