Lawmakers in West Virginia are hoping to expand the state’s sports betting market with the addition of eSports as a qualified sporting event.

West Virginia adopted sports betting regulations in June 2018 and launched its regulated market in September of that year.

There are currently five licensed sports betting operators in the state- The Greenbrier, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Mountaineer Casino, Mardis Gras Casino, and Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

These five operators generated sports betting [...]