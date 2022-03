Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed a bill to prohibit the Oregon Racing Commission from granting any license for greyhound race meets after July 1, 2022.

The bill signed Thursday is a watered-down version of a bill that would have criminalised betting on greyhound races as a Class A misdemeanour, regardless of the state or country in which the race is held. It would have also made facilitating illegal greyhound betting a Class C felony punishable [...]