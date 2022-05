Peru’s Council of Ministers has approved a new draft bill to regulate online sports betting and iGaming.

The draft legislation was prepared by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) and unanimously approved in an extraordinary session held Tuesday (May 17).

Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Roberto Sánchez said the bill is an important step towards regulating an activity that has been generating approximately S/4,500m annually (approximately €1.13bn), without contributing to the Treasury.

Sánchez said [...]