The Secretary of State of California has approved a ballot initiative to legalise online sports betting through a constitutional amendment.

The initiative was approved on June 27 when the state verified 1,142,317 signatures in support of the ballot measure, which required 997,139 valid signatures to be eligible for the statewide ballot on November 8.

The initiative is backed by commercial gaming operators and would legalise online and mobile sports betting in California for players over the age [...]