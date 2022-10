The Argentinean province of Mendoza has approved new regulations to legalise sports betting and online gambling.

The regulations were approved by the Instituto Provincial de Juegos y Casino (IPJyC) de Mendoza and come two years after legislation was first introduced to enable online gambling by residents in Mendoza, the fourth most populated province in the country.

Published in the province’s Official Gazette late last week, Resolution 554/22 was drawn up by the Comisión de Juego en Línea [...]