Washington DC Council member Ellisa Silverman has introduced legislation to overhaul the district’s regulated sports betting market.

The independent council member introduced the legislation on Monday in response to the poor performance of the GambetDC sports betting app operated by Intralot, having previously voted against the award of the contract to the lottery and sports betting supplier.

“We need to turn the page on this embarrassing episode,” Silverman said. “Residents deserve an online app that works, taxpayers [...]