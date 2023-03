The Governor of Mississippi has signed legislation to create a Mobile Sports Betting Task Force.

Governor Tate Reeves signed legislation Tuesday (March 28) to create the new task force, which will undertake a comprehensive analysis of all matters related to online sports betting in Mississippi.

The task force will be comprised of 13 members and will be co-chaired by the House Gaming Committee chair and the Senate Gaming Committee chair.

The members of the task force will be [...]