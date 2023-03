The Rhode Island Senate has approved legislation to allow betting on in-state collegiate teams participating in certain tournaments.

The bill from senate president Dominick J. Ruggerio would amend existing law to allow betting on collegiate tournaments of four or more teams that take place in Rhode Island, or which involve Rhode Island collegiate teams.

Wagering on individual performance statistics of collegiate athletes would remain prohibited under the proposal.

The bill (SB3) was approved by the Senate on Tuesday [...]