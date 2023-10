Licensed gambling operators in Romania will be subject to new rules and higher fees under an emergency ordinance approved by lawmakers.

The new measures are expected to deliver an additional Lei 132 million (approx. €27 million) to the state in the current year, rising to Lei 450 million in 2024 and Lei 470 million in 2025.

“In order to ensure a business climate based on the principles of competitiveness and transparency, in particular to prevent and combat [...]