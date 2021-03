Britain’s Gambling Commission has decided to suspend BetIndex’s licence after the operator confirmed that it will be entering into administration.

The suspension follows an ongoing review into BetIndex, which operates football stock market platform Football Index, pursuant to section 118(2) of the Gambling Act 2005.

The regulator said that it had concerns activities may have been carried on in purported reliance on the licence “but not in accordance with a condition of the licence, and that Football [...]