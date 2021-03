Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has reached an agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes to bring regulated sports betting and online gaming to the state.

Governor Lamont was joined by Mashantucket Pequot Tribe chairman Rodney Butler and Mohegan Tribe chairman James Gessner Jr. Thursday to announce the new deal, which is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for the state.

“Connecticut is on cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming [...]