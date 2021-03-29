This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

R. Franco Digital granted licence approval in Malta

29th March 2021 8:43 am GMT

Spanish gaming supplier R. Franco Digital has been issued a supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The critical gaming supply licence allows the supplier to provide its portfolio of games to Malta-based operators, including titles such as Time Lab, Fortune Jungle and Book of Fruits.

“As the most established gaming company in Spain, we have enjoyed substantial growth through partnerships with allies who share our vision of creating truly innovative and tailored products and technology,” said R. Franco Digital director Javier Sacristán Franco.

“With the MGA licence now under our belt, we are excited to begin a new phase where we can form new alliances and offer our games to a wider number of European players than ever before.”

R. Franco Digital commercial director Mario Benito Campo said: “From the commercial and operations department of R. Franco Digital, we are very proud to have obtained our critical gaming supply licence from the Malta Gaming Authority. This milestone is a great opportunity to expand our markets.”

