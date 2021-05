The Washington State Gambling Commission has reached a tentative agreement with a further 11 federally recognized tribes to allow them to offer sports betting under amended gaming compacts.

This adds to the four gaming compact amendments previously agreed between the commission and the Tulalip, Suquamish, Kalispel, and Snoqualmie tribes, with the 11 new tribes electing to adopt the amendment language negotiated by the Suquamish Tribe.

The 11 tribes are the Colville, Cowlitz, Jamestown S’Klallam, Lummi, Muckleshoot, Puyallup, [...]