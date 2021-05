Shares in Webis Holding soared by more than 13 per cent in London Tuesday after the operator’s WatchandWager subsidiary was granted approval to launch online in West Virginia.

The new Advanced Deposit Wagering (ADW) licence from the West Virginia Racing Commission allows WatchandWager to accept online horse wagers from state residents.

“We are delighted to receive this license from the West Virginia Racing Commission for WatchandWager,” said WatchandWager president Ed Comins. “We believe that this license will [...]