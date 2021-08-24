This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport approved to enter Romania iGaming market

24th August 2021 9:20 am GMT

Online gaming technology provider Delasport has been granted licence approval to enter Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

The Class 2 Romanian license enables the supplier to provide full managed services to licensed operators in the country, including a fast implementation of its iFrame sportbook, as well as a full turnkey solution including sports betting, casino and live casino.

“We are rapidly expanding our global reach and entering the Romanian market is a natural step for us,” said Delasport’s newly appointed CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are thrilled to be able to provide our high-end sports betting and casino solutions to Romanian sports and casino operators.

“The Romanian market is growing fast, and there is a real need for quality products. Delasport’s plug & play sportbook iFrame solution is fully equipped to support its partners to go live fast, thrive and grow.”

