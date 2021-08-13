This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport names Oren Cohen Shwartz as new CEO

13th August 2021 7:15 am GMT

iGaming platform provider Delasport has appointed former Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz as its new chief executive.

Shwartz brings a wealth of iGaming experience to the role, having spent more than three years in charge of Skywind, prior to which he worked for the likes of Superbet, EveryMatrix and William Hill.

“Delasport is well-positioned to succeed and I’m excited to be part of the team that makes it happen, as Dela’s sports betting and iGaming platform have the ability to adjust fast and to fit the market needs,” said Shwartz.

A spokesperson for Delasport’s managing directors commented: “Delasport’s team is growing at a very rapid pace and the company is hiring the most knowledgeable and highly qualified staff. Oren is the right person to lead the company as our CEO.

“He will drive the business results and execute Delasport’s strategic vision for providing our full sports betting and iGaming solution globally.”

