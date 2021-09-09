This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

9th September 2021 8:49 am GMT
Arizona
New York-listed Genius Sports has been granted a temporary sports betting license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to power licensed sportsbooks in the Grand Canyon state.

Following its certification in Wyoming last week, the new Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license in Arizona allows Genius to provide official data, streaming and marketing solutions to licensed operators in the market, which marks the supplier’s 16th state approval in the United States.

“We are honored that the Arizona Department of Gaming has joined many other US states in licensing Genius to help bring the highest quality sports betting platforms to the Grand Canyon state,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “With each state that launches gaming operations, the North American market comes closer to realizing its enormous potential.

“Our team is ready to get started in Arizona on day one and is excited to join our sportsbook partners in creating the most immersive, compelling fan experiences imaginable for the sports fans of Arizona.”

Arizona will become the 23rd US jurisdiction with a regulated sports betting market later today (Thursday), with Genius partners BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel already securing licences to go live.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 4.55 per cent higher at $22.27 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Arizona Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data United States
