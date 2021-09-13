SOFTSWISS approved to enter Serbia

iGaming software provider SOFTSWISS has secured approval to enter Serbia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market.

The approval by the Games of Chance Administration (GCA) of the Ministry of Finance and Economy marks the supplier’s third licence this year, having recently secured approval in Nigeria and Greece.

SOFTSWISS expects to announce its first partner in the Serbian market in the near future.

“Entering the Serbian market is another important step towards strengthening and expanding the SOFTSWISS brand in Europe,” said SOFTSWISS founder Ivan Montik. “We were the first to be licensed as a purely online operator rather than growing out of the classic land-based casino model.

“Having more than 10 years of experience in online entertainment, strong team, energy, drive and innovative approach in our DNA I can say that SOFTSWISS will deliver the best online solutions for operators and players in the market. And given that Serbia, its history and national mentality have always been close to Belarusians, we are confident that the presence on the market will be easy and successful.”

“In addition to Serbia, the brand was successfully licensed in Nigeria and Greece,” he added. “All these milestones are a part of the company's global development strategy aimed at expanding the SOFTSWISS brand’s presence on local markets.”