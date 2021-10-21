Super Group’s Betway expands US and European operations

Super Group-owned online bookmaker Betway has announced the launch of operations in its fifth market in the United States, as well as the award of a new license in Europe.

The Betway brand now has gone live in Iowa, adding to existing operations in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The company has also been granted a license in Poland as it prepares to go public on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

“We are delighted to further Betway’s U.S. presence with the addition of another live market there, as well as to enhance our formidable competitive position in Europe with the new license in Poland,” said Super Group president and COO Richard Hasson.

“This progress illustrates our focus and execution as we bring Betway, the premier and unified global online sports betting brand, to customers across markets and around the world.”

“Heading into 2022, we expect the pipeline of new market expansion to be active and to continue both internationally and in the U.S., where the acquisition of Digital Gaming Corporation provides us access to a group of eleven states," Hasson added.

“In our core geographies, we continue to thrive with market leading positions, scale and financial flexibility, operating a proven, cash generative business.”