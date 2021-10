Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has opened a new licence application process to select the country’s sole horse race betting operator.

Horse race betting in the Netherlands requires a totalisator licence and has been operated by Sportech for the past five years, with the current licence set to expire on 30 June, 2022.

The KSA has now launched a competitive tender process for the new licence, which will come into force in July 2022 and expire on [...]