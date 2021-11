The City of Chicago has received five proposals to develop the city’s first integrated casino resort.

The request for proposals (RFP) for the integrated casino resort closed Friday (Oct. 29), with five companies bidding for the city’s sole casino license.

Bally’s Corporation submitted proposals for a self-managed casino at two different sites, while HR Chicago (Hard Rock) submitted a proposal for a single site, with its casino operations to be managed by affiliate Hard Rock International.

Rivers Chicago [...]