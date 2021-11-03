This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Genius Sports granted approval to launch in Louisiana

3rd November 2021 9:28 am GMT
New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has been granted initial approval to launch its sports betting services in Louisiana.

Genius Sports has been certified by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board as a Sports Wagering Service Provider for an initial six months, with Louisiana’s newly regulated online sports betting market set to go live in the coming weeks.

This follows the opening of the state’s first retail sportsbooks last month.

“We are honored that the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has awarded Genius Sports its temporary sports wagering service provider authorization to provide licensed sportsbooks with access to our groundbreaking NFL products and media solutions,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“As an increasing number of US states legalize sports betting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Louisiana, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions.”

With the addition of Louisiana, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 18 US states, powering official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.37 per cent lower at $18.70 per share in New York Tuesday.

