Sydney-listed operator PointsBet has teamed up with local racetrack and gaming operator Colonial Downs Group to secure a sports betting license from the Virginia Lottery.

PointsBet will be the tenth licensed operator to enter Virginia’s market, along with FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, WynnBet, Unibet, Barstool Sports and Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken commented: “Alongside Colonial Downs, PointsBet is proud to partner with the Lottery in Virginia for our first lottery-regulated market [...]