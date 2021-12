The New York State Gaming Commission has received 30 responses to its Request for Information from parties interested in the three available casino licenses in the state.

The New York gambling regulator received proposals from casino operators MGM Resorts International, UE Resorts International (formerly Okada Manila), Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Rush Street Gaming, The Water Club, Hard Rock International, Bally’s, and Shinnecock Indian Nation, which hopes to open a casino on tribal land on Long [...]