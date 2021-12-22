Sportradar expands US presence with Maryland and Wisconsin approvals

New York-listed sports data and solutions provider Sportradar has received approval to provide its services to licensed operators in Maryland and Wisconsin.

The supplier's US subsidiary Sportradar Solutions has been granted a Sports Wagering Contractor License in Maryland and a temporary Gaming-Related Contractor Certificate in Wisconsin.

Both states recently passed legislation allowing sports betting, with Maryland's regulated retail market launched on 9 December and Wisconsin's on 30 November. Both also plan to offer online betting in the future.

With these latest approvals, Sportradar now holds 26 licenses at state and tribal level in the United States.

“Sportradar is constantly looking for opportunities to expand offerings for its partners and customers and, from a betting standpoint, that starts with securing state licenses in key states like Maryland and Wisconsin, which have multiple professional sports teams, as well as very passionate fanbases,” said Sportradar US chief executive Arne Rees.

“These licenses further Sportradar’s leadership position in the US and allow us to grow these new markets with our best-in-class data, products, and services, all backed by the highest levels of integrity.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gained 4.95 per cent to close at $18.88 per share in New York Tuesday.