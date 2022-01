Washington-based gaming operator Maverick Gaming is suing for the right to offer sports betting in its home state.

The lawsuit filed by Maverick Gaming challenges what the company describes as an erroneous application of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to give tribal gaming operators a monopoly on sports betting.

Maverick is being represented by law firm Gibson Dunn and partner Theodore B. Olson, who successfully represented the State of New Jersey in Murphy v. NCAA.

“The Indian Gaming [...]