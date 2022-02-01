This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Greentube secures Michigan license approval

1st February 2022 9:41 am GMT
Greentube
Playtech

iGaming supplier Greentube is set to expand its presence in the United States following receipt of license approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The supplier license enables the Novomatic iGaming subsidiary to provide its portfolio of games to Michigan's licensed operators, adding to its existing presence in New Jersey.

“Gaining our second US license is a milestone achievement for us and expanding into Michigan is an important step in our growth strategy in North America,” said Greentube chief financial and games officer Michael Bauer.

“The US market is one with huge potential and one that we will greatly focus on to position ourselves as a leading provider of online casino content that will appeal to local players. We look forward to partnering with operators in Michigan and to introduce our first-class content portfolio to a new audience.”

Online casino gaming launched in Michigan in January 2021 and generated $1.1bn in revenue in the first year of operation, compared to $292.2m from sports betting, highlighting the great potential and opportunities for Greentube in the market. 

