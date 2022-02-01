This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PokerStars ends decade-long pursuit with Greece launch

1st February 2022 10:28 am GMT
PokerStars
Greentube

Flutter Entertainment brought a long saga to an end yesterday with the launch of PokerStars in Greece.

PokerStars won a license to operate in Greece last July but has been battling to gain permission for much of the past decade.

Flutter International chief executive officer Dan Taylor commented: “Launching PokerStars under a full local licence in Greece follows months of hard work from teams across the business. I’d like to thank them all for helping to make PokerStars’ range of safe and trusted products available to players in Greece and for contributing towards our ongoing strategy of growing our business in international regulated markets.”

PokerStars, PokerStars Sports and PokerStars Casino will be available to players in Greece at PokerStars.gr.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission granted a number of licenses last year, two years after passing online gaming legislation and a decade after installing a transitional scheme that allowed unlicensed operators to serve the market.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.12 per cent higher at 11,310.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

