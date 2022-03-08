This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Bragg Gaming secures Ontario iGaming supplier license

8th March 2022 1:10 pm GMT
Toronto-listed iGaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has become one of the first suppliers to be granted a license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). 

The approval will allow Bragg to provide locally licensed iGaming and sports betting operators with its player account management (PAM) platform, online casino content and managed services when the market opens on 4 April.

“This license is another milestone achievement for Bragg,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Hot on the heels of our recent launches in the UK, which has similar regulatory standards to Ontario, and the Netherlands, where we successfully launched local partner brands on our PAM, as well as content and aggregation products, we are now fully ready to support our Canadian partners as the market prepares to open up.

“Ontario is where we call home, so we are very excited for the opening of the regulated iGaming market here, as it offers significant untapped potential for Bragg to showcase our leading content and platform technology. Receiving our supplier license in Ontario will allow us to make consistent progress as we prepare to launch in this exciting marketplace, where we are seeing strong interest from a deep mix of local, and US and international-based operators with both land-based and online backgrounds.”

Bragg is one the first suppliers to be approved in Ontario, with Vancouver-based FansUnite Entertainment also securing approval this week.

888 Holdings became one of the first operators to secure an operating license in the Canadian province earlier this week.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.58 per cent lower at CAD$7.93 per share in Toronto Monday.

