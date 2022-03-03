888 secures iGaming license approval in Ontario

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has secured license approval to offer iGaming in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will enable 888 to be among the first operators to launch in the regulated Ontario iGaming market, which will open on April 4.

888 will offer online casino, sport and poker products to players in the province, all powered by its proprietary technology.

“We are delighted to have been awarded a licence by the AGCO and look forward to launching in the market when it officially opens,” said 888 chief executive Itai Pazner. “As a Group, our focus is on strengthening our presence and offer to customers across key regulated markets. To that end, Ontario represents an attractive long-term growth opportunity for 888 and this is an extremely strategically important milestone for us.”

888 now holds licences in 19 locally regulated markets, including seven jurisdictions in the United States.

AGCO has been processing applications from operators and suppliers since the license application process opened in September.

