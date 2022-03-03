This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

888 secures iGaming license approval in Ontario

3rd March 2022 8:48 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
Playtech

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has secured license approval to offer iGaming in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will enable 888 to be among the first operators to launch in the regulated Ontario iGaming market, which will open on April 4.

888 will offer online casino, sport and poker products to players in the province, all powered by its proprietary technology.

“We are delighted to have been awarded a licence by the AGCO and look forward to launching in the market when it officially opens,” said 888 chief executive Itai Pazner. “As a Group, our focus is on strengthening our presence and offer to customers across key regulated markets. To that end, Ontario represents an attractive long-term growth opportunity for 888 and this is an extremely strategically important milestone for us.”

888 now holds licences in 19 locally regulated markets, including seven jurisdictions in the United States.

AGCO has been processing applications from operators and suppliers since the license application process opened in September.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.47 per cent lower at 211.60 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

Related Tags
888 Holdings AGCO Canada iGaming Licensing Online Poker Ontario Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

888 fined £9.4m in latest enforcement action by Gambling Commission

888 full year revenue hits record $972m despite Q4 decline

888poker signs Chris Eubank Jr as cultural ambassador

888sport enters German football sponsorship market

Gambling Commission forced to revisit Covid-19 study after William Hill error

888 US chief and exec team member Yaniv Sherman quits

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

888 to sell bingo business to Broadway Gaming

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

888 and Betway approved to offer sports betting in Virginia

888 set to complete William Hill International acquisition in Q1 2022

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming