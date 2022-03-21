This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport set to expand into Denmark

21st March 2022 10:17 am GMT
iGaming platform provider Delasport is continuing its recent geographic expansion after securing approval to launch its products in Denmark’s regulated iGaming market.

The certification allows Delasport to supply its online casino, Player Account Management (PAM), and sports betting solutions to licensed operators.

“We are all happy to be entering the Danish market and demonstrating once again our commitment to our market's availability strategy,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Delasport's existing partners can now expand into the Danish market, and we are already on track to gain additional new partners in Denmark.

“Danish players and bettors will soon be able to enjoy a higher-level of betting experience powered by our market-ready casino and sports betting solutions.”

The Danish certification follows recent licence approvals for Delasport in Malta and Romania, with the supplier also set to enter Mexico through a newly signed agreement with Winpot.

