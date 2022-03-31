Relax Gaming approved to enter Ontario iGaming market

Relax Gaming is the latest online casino games supplier to secure license approval to launch its content in Ontario's regulated iGaming market from next week.

The approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will allow Relax to debut 130 games with multiple operators in the province.

The launch in Ontario marks Relax Gaming's entry into the North American market and will be followed by a rollout in the United States later this year.

“The opening of the Ontario province marks the long-awaited debuts of regulated operations in Canada and is truly a turning point for the industry in the region,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde. “AGCO's pragmatic regulation and approach to licensing should deliver a good channelisation from all the stakeholders over time.

“Relax Gaming is delighted to be part of this journey from the very beginning, as well as offer its compliant portfolio and suite of partners under our regulatory umbrella, to make an equally swift and brilliant entry on the local scene.”