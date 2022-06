Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will evaluate draft regulations and license application procedures next week, ahead of a special meeting scheduled for later in the month to approve the drafts.

The Commission said Thursday that this will enable it to launch the license application process this summer, after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a public statement urging SWARC to get mobile sports betting live in the state as quickly as possible.

“I understand that many [...]