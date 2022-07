Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has approved amended regulations to accelerate the award of B1, B2 and Mobile sports betting licenses.

The regulations must now be approved by the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review, at which time they become effective on an emergency basis for a period of 180 days.

This will then trigger a 30-day consultation period, after which the Commission will set the timetable for license applications.

The [...]